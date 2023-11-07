“CSI Miami” and “24” actor Evan Ellingson dies at 35

Actor Evan Ellingson, the former Hollywood child prodigy known for having participated in some series of successes such as CSI Miami And 24.

The interpreter, who left Hollywood and acting in 2010, was found lifeless inside an addiction recovery facility.

Ellingson, in fact, had been battling drug-related problems for some time. The causes of his death were not disclosed.

Evan Ellingson, who had a son, Brooklyn, and who lost a brother to an overdose in 2008, began acting at the age of 13 in the series General Hospital.

His most famous role, however, is undoubtedly that of Kyle Harmon, the son of the protagonist Horatio Caine, in CSI Miami, which he played in 18 episodes broadcast over the various seasons of the show.

The actor then played the role of Jack Bauer’s nephew in the series 24. Protagonist of the sitcom Savagesairing on ABC, he starred alongside Cameron Diaz in My Sister’s Keeper.

His career, however, never really took off, so much so that in 2010 Evan Ellingson announced his intention to abandon acting.