Mexico.- The famous actor Dwayne Johnson, better known as “The Rock”, made the decision to open his second distillery in the mexican republic this taking into account the profits that have been reported by having opened his tequila business years before in the national territory.

Through his official social networks, the professional wrestler of the WWE He boasted with photographs that he had inaugurated his second tequila store in the state of Jalisco, located in Jesús María.

Specifically, through his official Instagram account “La Roca” he announced his visit to the facilities of his new distillery, where their tequila known as “Teremana”this name being from the words earth and spirit.

The actor from “The Scorpion King” has boasted on his virtual platforms the properties that characterize his tequila, highlighting that this alcoholic beverage is the “cleanest in the world.”

“A very clean, crisp and delicious flavor profile. And why I (we) never get hungover or feel like sh*t the next day,” Dwayne Johnson wrote of the distillate.

Also, the 50-year-old actor shared photos where he is seen walking through the distillery with Jenna FagnanCEO of the company “Teremana”.

“I built Teremana to become a LEGACY BRAND that has a positive impact on generations of our families and proudly serves generations of our consumers,” said the 50-year-old actor.

The publication and announcement of their new distillery in the state of Jalisco received the full support of millions of fans.

The hard life of The Rock

It should be remembered that the actor and professional WWE wrestler has not had an easy life. Since from a very young age he had to face the attempt to take his mother’s life, who tried to be run over to end her existence.

In addition, throughout his youth, La Roca was arrested on several occasions, due to the fact that he robbed some stores to be able to have money and pay the expenses of the house, since his father was absent and the only one who supported the home was his mother.