The 44-year-old American actor suffered from stage 4 cancer, the most advanced Dustin Diamond. EP Monday, 1 February 2021, 21:13



American actor Dustin Diamond, known for his role as ‘Screech’ on the 1990s youth series ‘Saved by the Bell’, has died of cancer, his manager revealed.

Diamond has died at 44 years of age after his condition “declined markedly in the last week,” a spokesman for the actor, Roger Paul, was quoted as saying by NBC. “He was disconnected from the ventilator to try to get him to a hospice. When he died, two very close people were with him ”, he added.

Diamond’s cancer became known to the public a month ago, when his representative explained that they were trying to locate the exact location and nature of the disease.