The actor Drake Bell, remembered for his participation in the Nickelodeon television series “Drake & Josh”, was arrested on Ohio -United States- and accused of crimes against minors.

Jared Drake Bell – his full name – was stopped on the Cleveland for “attempt to set on danger children and disseminate material harmful for minors, “reported the news portal Fox 8.

The artist of 34 years would have kept a conversation by chat inappropriate with the victim what in occasions it was of “sexual character“, as revealed by the same medium that obtained information about the case.

Drake and Bell. The actor, left, with Josh Peck. Photo: archive.

Drake Bell and the alleged fact

The alleged event occurred on December 1, 2017. in Cleveland. That day. the victim – an adolescent from 15 years- was present at the concert from music that Bell hit the Odeon Concert Club from the city.

In that show the actor “violated his should from careful and in doing so created a risk of harm to the victim, “they said from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, cited by Fox 8. According to this entity, the young woman had known the person implicated for years.

In October 2018, the teenager presented a complaint in this case to the police of Canada, the country where you live. Therefore, local authorities contacted those in Cleveland, who they started the investigation.

, via Wikimedia Commons.



Bell’s photo in the Cuyahoga County Jail It is dated June 3, 2021. Fox 8 stated that that same day he approached the court of the same name, declared innocent and went released under a bail from U $ S 2,500.

On the other hand, the American agreed with the justice that will have contact with the complainant. On June 23, you will need to connect by Zoom for a audience, prior to trial.

The Drake and Josh series aired from 2004 to 2007 in the United States and had four seasons. Since then, Bell continued to make music, touring around the country, and also provided his voice for video games and movies.