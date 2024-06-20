Donald Sutherland, Canadian actor with a career spanning more than 60 years, known for his roles in twelve of the gallows, Klute, Casanova, J.F.K. and, more recently, by the saga of The Hunger Games, died this June 20. This was announced on social media by his son, the also well-known performer Kiefer Sutherland. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. Personally, I think he is one of the most important actors in the history of cinema. He was never daunted by a role, whether it was good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and you can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.” The actor was 88 years old.

Among other decorations throughout his fruitful career, Sutherland received an Honorary Oscar in 2018 for his lifetime achievement (although he was never nominated for the highest film award); Also, in 2019, he collected the Donostia award for his entire career at the San Sebastián Film Festival. He won the Golden Globe on two occasions out of the nine in which he was nominated: in 1996 thanks to his role in the miniseries Citizen with which he also won an Emmy Award thanks to his role as the coromel Mikhail Fetisov, and in 2003 for the series Road to war. He was nominated for the Bafta, the Critics Choice and even the Razzie, for Lockedin 1990. He has had a star on the Walk of Fame since 2011.

