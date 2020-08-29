Russian theater and film actor Dmitry Pevtsov was hospitalized in Moscow. As reported by Baza in its Telegram-channel, he is suspected of pneumonia and respiratory failure.

The publication clarifies that a few days ago Singers performed at the main temple of the Armed Forces. According to Moskovsky Komsomolets, the actor recently returned from Crimea, where he was vacationing with his family.

It is noted that the first tests for coronavirus showed a negative result.

Earlier it was reported about the hospitalization of the host and the matchmaker from the program “Let’s Get Married!” on the First Channel of Rosa Syabitova. According to her, she has been in the hospital since yesterday. The TV presenter expressed hope that she does not have a coronavirus.