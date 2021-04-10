People’s Artist of Russia Dmitry Pevtsov posted a video on his Instagram calling for the cancellation of the changes made to the pension legislation in 2019. The video was published on Saturday, April 10th.

In his address, the actor called the decision to raise the retirement age hasty and noted that it deprived “half of the men of the right to retire.”

“In 32 regions of Russia, half of men simply do not live to be 65 years old. In Moscow, the situation is not very different – the majority will not be able to live for their pleasure and nurse their grandchildren, ”Pevtsov said, calling for a revision of the legislation.

The new pension legislation in Russia came into force in 2019. According to him, women will now be able to retire at 60 (instead of 55), and men at 65 (instead of 60).

The retirement age is being raised gradually. However, according to estimates of the Accounts Chamber, in the nine months of 2019, the number of recipients of old-age insurance pensions decreased by 401.3 thousand people. This, according to the National Rating Agency, allowed the budget to save 21.5 billion rubles on payments.

At the same time, in Moscow, even despite the coronavirus pandemic, from January 1, 2021, the minimum income standard for a non-working pensioner was increased from 19,550 to 20,222 rubles per month.

