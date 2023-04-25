Saint Von Colucci, 22-year-old Canadian actor and influencer, died last Sunday (23), in South Korea, after suffering complications during plastic surgery. The young man would have already performed more than ten procedures to try to look like BTS singer Jimin Park.

According to information from the Daily Mail, the actor had an infection as a result of an implant made in November last year. Due to the complication, he had to undergo another surgery. On the operating table, Von Colucci was intubated, but ended up not resisting.

Previously, he had already performed other surgeries such as rhinoplasty, facelift, lip reduction, eyebrow and eye lift. In all, Saint would have already spent about US$ 222 thousand with the aesthetic procedures to look like Jimin and thus be able to play him in the series Pretty Lies.

The international media alleges that the young man already knew about the risks, but even so he wanted the procedure so that his chin would be in the shape of a “V”.