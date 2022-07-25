British actor David Warner has died at the age of 80 as a result of cancer, his family has communicated “with regret”. Warner developed a long and outstanding career in film, theater and television, in which his performances as a luxury secondary in films such as tron (1982), by Steven Lisberger; straw dogs (1971), by Sam Peckinpah; The prophecy (1976), by Richard Donner, or titanica (1997), by James Cameron. The interpreter died in the early hours of Sunday at Denvinlle Hall, a well-known retirement residence for artists in London and this Monday his death has been reported.

“During the last 18 months he faced his diagnosis with his characteristic elegance and dignity”, they have pointed out in his relatives, who have recalled that during his 60-year career, he was a highly respected actor “of cinema, theater, radio and television voice ”. His last big screen role was as Admiral Bloom in Mary Poppins Returns (2018).

Born in Manchester in 1941, he had a complicated childhood, in which his father sent him to various boarding schools and his mother disappeared from his life when he was still a teenager, as he himself recounted. Warner trained at London’s prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and joined the Royal Shakespeare Company, though his tall stature left him with significant self-doubt. The role of him from a classic like Hamlet However, it received harsh criticism at the time.

Warner, in the role of the English king Henry VI, in his stage in the Royal Shakespeare Company, in 1964. Evening Standard (Getty Images)

On the other hand, in the cinema, for some directors he was a cult actor, as in the case of the American Sam Peckinpah, who had him, in addition to straw dogsin The Ballad of Cable Hogue (1970) and the iron cross (1976). In 1987 she moved to Hollywood, where she lived for 15 years. During that time, along with his villainous role in titanicahad an important presence in television series such as star trek, where he came to play three different characters, Doctor Who Y Twin Peaks.

“He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, and remembered as a big-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has moved so many for so many years,” added the statement from his relatives. .

