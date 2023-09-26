David McCallum, in Beverly Hills, California, on March 11, 2013. Fred Prouser (REUTERS)

The actor of Scottish origin David McCallum, known for playing the Russian spy Illya Kuryakin in the series The CIPOL agentfrom 1964, and the researcher Donald Ducky Mallard in NCIS, died this Monday at the age of 90 in New York, where he lived. “David was a talented actor and writer, and loved by many around the world,” he wrote in a message on X (formerly Twitter) the production team of NCISwhere the performer continued to appear from time to time.

McCallum began his career in theater in his native United Kingdom in the 1940s. But it was not until he signed him for the popular spy series of the sixties The CIPOL agent who achieved international fame. At the time, McCallum was so popular with young girls that he once had to be rescued by police during a publicity event at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge after a group of teenage girls assaulted him, according to The New York Times.

The series was canceled in 1968 and the actor dedicated himself to smaller roles, until in 2003 he began playing Dr. Donald Mallard, better known as Ducky, an eccentric medical examiner who ended up becoming one of the most beloved characters in the series. popular detective series NCIS. The role allowed him to learn about medicine and even attend several autopsies as a spectator, so the series’ writers sometimes asked him for advice on technical issues.

McCallum leaves behind a wife, four children and eight grandchildren.

