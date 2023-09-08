American actor Danny Masterson was sentenced this Thursday to between 30 years and life in prison for the rape of two women.

Masterson, 47, is known for starring on That ’70s Show, a television sitcom that was on at the time of his crimes.

At Thursday’s sentencing hearing, Judge Charlaine Olmedo allowed her victims to read impact statements in court.

Masterson was convicted last May in a new trial after the first jury was unable to reach a verdict in 2022.

The actor’s wife, Bijou Phillips, was seen entering the court with members of her family as the hearing began.

Previously, Judge Olmedo denied a motion for a new trial filed by Masterson’s defense team, according to a Los Angeles court official.

The accusations

The actor was convicted after three women testified that Materson sexually assaulted them at his Hollywood home between 2001 and 2003, when he was at the height of his fame.

In their testimony they assured that the actor had drugged them before committing the attacks.

Materson was convicted of the rape of two of them. The charges brought by the third accuser were declared null and prosecutors said they do not plan to retry the case.

Following his conviction, the actor was taken into prison custody for flight risk.

The accusations against the actor first surfaced in 2017, during the height of the #MeToo movement. At that time he rejected everything and said that each of the sexual encounters was consensual.

The charges arose after a three-year investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department. Prosecutors did not file charges in two other cases due to insufficient evidence and the expiration of the statute of limitations.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors argued that the Church of Scientology helped cover up the attacks, a charge the organization has categorically denied.

At the time of the attacks, Masterson and the three women who accused him belonged to that church. Several of the women said it took them years to report the rape because leaders of the cult organization discouraged them from reporting the rape to the police.

The prosecution said Scientology leaders threatened a victim that she would be expelled unless she signed a confidentiality agreement and accepted a $400,000 payment.

During the trial, Judge Olmedo allowed both parties to speak about Scientology dogmas and practices, which upset the religious community.

In its statement after the verdict, the Church said there is “not the slightest bit of evidence to support the outrageous allegations that the Church harassed the accusers.”

