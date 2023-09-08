Danny Masterson, the star of the popular television series That 70’s Show, has been sentenced this Thursday to 30 years in prison for having raped two women in 2003. The 47-year-old actor heard his two victims in a powerful sentencing hearing, who had the possibility of settling accounts with a character who lived with impunity for two decades. “When you raped me, you stole something from me… that’s what rape is, the theft of my soul,” one said. The other claimed that Masterson had a taste for harming women. “You are addicted to it, without a doubt, it is your favorite thing,” said N. Trout in front of the judge. He added: “Life is precious and fragile… I hope that in prison you learn something, read books, listen to the glow of the void and get better. I forgive you,” Trout said.

Judge Charlaine Olmedo allowed the two women to share with the court the trauma and shame that Masterson caused them with his actions. The experience for the victims was especially hard in the judicial process. This had to be repeated after the jury in the first trial failed to agree. For the second process, the composition of the jury was modified, made up of seven women and five men. This led to a unanimous verdict in late May: Masterson was guilty of the crimes, which occurred at his Hollywood Hills residence at the height of his fame.

“Mr. Masterson, I know you are adamant about your innocence, but you are not the victim here. His actions 20 years ago took decisions and voices away from other people. His actions 20 years ago were criminal. And that’s why you’re here today,” said Judge Olmedo after sentencing him. The rapist, who has been in prison for three months, did not show any reaction to his victims when they spoke. Shawn Holley, the actor’s lawyer, had told the judge that her client would not speak. His defense tried last week to start a new trial, the third, and asked that the sentence be 15 years for both cases. Both things were denied to them.

Prosecutors argued during the trials that the television star used the Church of Scientology to evade justice. One of his victims, Jennifer B., who had been part of the congregation led by David Miscavige, today reminded the court of the legal agreement that Masterson made her sign with the powerful Hollywood lawyer Marty Singer to remain silent in exchange for a million of dollars. “Today I am here to say that I have not governed myself at all well,” she said in reference to that contract. She assured that it was not easy to reveal the manipulation and control attempts exerted by Scientology. “They were full of attempts to silence us, intimidate us and even obstruct us,” she revealed in her testimony, which lasted 15 minutes.

The church, however, points out that there are no internal policies that prohibit its members from reporting crimes or misconduct to the authorities. Judge Olmedo spoke this Thursday of the judicial arrangement that Masterson had with one of his victims, Jennifer B.: “It is a lot of money for an incident that you assure did not happen.”

Prosecutors used the same legal strategy in both trials. The prosecution insisted on the facts. Masterson had attacked the women at his residence between 2001 and 2003. To facilitate the abuse, the actor would have put drugs in his guests’ drinks, a method that was also used by comedian Bill Cosby. “He did it to take away the possibility of consent from his victims,” ​​said Ariel Anson, one of the prosecutors. During the process there were no toxicological tests to support the statements of the victims. The police investigation began 15 years after the events occurred. The defense tried unsuccessfully to have this line of argument thrown out because no evidence exists. The lawyers did not call any witnesses to testify and did not make Masterson take the stand to defend his alleged innocence.

The robed Olmedo has assured this Thursday that the sentence against Masterson did not come because of “rumors, gossip or speculation” but because 12 people believed in the evidence shown. In May, it took seven days spread over two weeks for the jury to reach an agreement in deliberations. They reached it in two of the three cases that were exposed in court. The victims, Jennifer B., N. Trout and Chrissy B. testified about what they experienced 20 years ago with the actor who gave life to Stephen Hyde in the television sitcom, which aired from 1998 to 2006.

The jury agreed on the accusations of the first two women, but not on the third, Chrissy. She is she had a relationship with Masterson for five years. One day, he testified about her, she woke up and realized that the actor was abusing her, so he must have pulled him by her hair to get him off her. Eight jurors voted in favor of the prosecution, but it was not unanimous.

One of the victims on Thursday called Masterson a “pathetic man” who has not shown “an ounce of regret for the pain he has caused.” “I know he must be behind bars for the safety of all the women he has been in contact with,” she added on the day her rapist lost his freedom for the next 30 years.