US actor Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping two women. Masterson starred in That ’70s Showa television series that aired at the time of his crimes in the early 2000s. The prosecution argued that Masterson, 47, had relied on his status as a senior member of the Church of Scientologist to evade accountability.

As the judge read out his sentence – the maximum sentence allowed – his wife, Bijou Phillips, was seen in court bursting into tears. Masterson was found guilty in May in a retrial after the first jury was unable to reach a verdict in 2022. The actor was sentenced after three women testified they were sexually harassed at his Hollywood home from 2001 to 2003, at the height of his television fame.

The jury heard testimony that he had given them drugs before assaulting them. He was found guilty of rape against two of his three accusers. The charges brought by the third woman were declared void and prosecutors said they did not intend to repeat the case. After his conviction, Masterson was considered a flight risk and was taken into prison custody. The actor was first accused of rape in 2017 at the height of the #MeToo movement. He denied the allegations and said each of the meetings was consensual. The allegations came after a three-year investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.