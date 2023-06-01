The movement me too still alive in Hollywood. The jury has found Danny Masterson, the protagonist of the series, guilty of two counts of rape That 70’s Show. It took two court proceedings for jurors to side with the prosecution and side with the victims, who claimed they were sexually abused by the television star 20 years ago and who used the Church of Scientology to evade justice. Masterson, 47, left the courthouse handcuffed and watched by his weeping wife, actress and model Bijou Phillips. He was denied the bail that would allow him to be released until the day of his sentencing. He faces a penalty of up to 30 years in prison.

“I feel a set of various emotions: relief, tiredness, strength and sadness,” said one of the victims who achieved the conviction against Masterson in a statement. “The women who survived his predatory style are heroes. For years they and their families have faced cruel attacks from the Church of Scientology and Danny’s legal team.” has written on Twitter Leah Remini, an actress who has raised her voice to criticize the powerful organization that has an operations center in Hollywood. Those involved in this case, both Masterson and his victims (Chrissy B., Jen B. and N. Trout), were members of the congregation led by David Miscavige.

It took seven days spread over two weeks for the jury to deliberate. This was made up of seven women and five men. They failed to settle on the third count of rape, brought by Chrissy, who had a five-year affair at the height of Masterson’s fame, who played Stephen Hyde on the TV sitcom. She claimed that one day he woke up from her to realize that he was abusing her, so he must have pulled her hair out to stop him. Eight jurors voted in favor of the prosecution, but it was not unanimous. “I am devastated that he has evaded justice for his heinous conduct against me,” she said in a statement.

With each passing day it was feared that the result would be the same as in December, when enough votes were not reached for a verdict in the first trial against Masterson after six days of deliberations. The jury was then made up of seven men and five women. The judge in the case, Charlaine Olmedo, ordered a repeat trial in the spring of this year.

For several weeks, the prosecution virtually mirrored the legal strategy it used last fall. Prosecutors insisted on the facts: that the actor had attacked women at his Hollywood Hills residence between 2001 and 2003. To facilitate the abuse, the actor would have put drugs in his guests’ drinks, a method that was also used by comedian Bill Cosby.

“He did it to take away the possibility of consent from his victims,” ​​said Ariel Anson, one of the prosecution’s lawyers in the closing arguments. Masteron, however, did not face charges for the use of illicit substances. Nor were there toxicological tests to support the statements of the victims. The police investigation began 15 years after the events. The defense tried unsuccessfully to have this line of argument by the prosecution thrown out because there is no evidence. Masteron’s lawyer, Philip Cohen, has said that he does not rule out appealing the verdict on this ground.

The role of Scientology

Masterson has denied the facts throughout both trials, but his defense did not have him testify at the trials. They also did not call any witnesses. The strategy was based on highlighting the doubts and inconsistencies left by some testimonies from the victims, which were presented to the authorities in 2017. Cohen also rebuked the witnesses to find out if they were motivated by revenge against the Church of Scientology.

In an email, a spokeswoman for the organization said the church was not part of the trial and that the arguments against Scientology “are fabrications.” “The district attorney has an agenda orchestrated, written and pushed by Leah Remini, who is anti-Scientology,” says Karin Pouw. The spokeswoman affirms that the women presented their demands as a form of “blackmail in search of money”.

The prosecution, however, affirms that Masterson avoided the weight of justice thanks to Scientology. In a letter to a member of the church, Chrissy B. recounted that she had lost consciousness after having dinner with the defendant at La Poubelle restaurant in 2001. The next day she woke up in great pain at the actor’s house in Hollywood . He confessed to her that they had had sex, which horrified her.

The victims said during the trial that Scientology downplayed the allegations, invited them to take part in ethics programs and advised them not to go to authorities to air the abuse case. “They were raped and punished for it (…) Scientology told them that there would be no justice for them. They must give them an opportunity to show that there can be justice,” Reinhold Mueller, one of the prosecutors, said in the closing arguments. The organization, however, states that there is no policy that prevents or discourages reporting a crime to authorities.

Judge Olmedo allowed Claire Headley to testify during the trial, who spoke of the ways in which the organization imposes silence on the members of the congregation. Scientology considers her a “discredited” source who lost a civil lawsuit for making sensational statements about the powerful church founded in 1953 by L. Ron Hubbard.

Although the church insists that it has no part in this process, one fact seems to show otherwise. In mid-May, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office reported that a series of pieces of evidence ended up in the hands of a Scientology lawyer, Vicki Podberesky. The lawyer claims that she obtained the materials legitimately, but she has refused to say how. She got text messages that would have crossed the victims and investigators. The fact caused the authorities to initiate an investigation. The first hearing in this case has been postponed so as not to affect the deliberations. On August 4, Masterson could know the future of him.