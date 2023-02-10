The first episode of the series “Ranevskaya” was released in the KION online cinema. Honored Artist of Russia Daniil Spivakovsky played the legendary chief director of the Mossovet Theater Yuri Zavadsky in the film. It was under him that Faina Georgievna Ranevskaya joined the troupe. In an interview with Izvestia, the actor recalled how the shooting of the series took place.

Myths still circulate about the difficult relationship of the director, winner of two Stalin Prizes, holder of four Orders of Lenin and People’s Artist of the USSR. The characters of both Ranevskaya and Zavadsky were difficult. But, preparing for the role, Daniil Spivakovsky focused on something else.

“It is valuable for me that the series reflects only a certain irony of Ranevskaya towards Zavadsky as a bright, impulsive person, but nothing more. A deep respect is shown between them. I think it was the real truth. It is no coincidence that they worked a lot as a director and actress. Of course, the relationship between Ranevskaya and Zavadsky was overgrown with many stories and outright gossip. But let them remain for the judgment of a simple spectator, ”said the actor.

According to Spivakovsky, archival documents belonging to Yuri Zavadsky came in handy for his work.

“Preparing for filming, I watched documentaries about how Yuri Zavadsky led rehearsals. Fortunately, quite a few of them have been preserved in the Gosfilmofond,” Spivakovsky pointed out.

The performer of the role was not embarrassed that outwardly he did not look like the legendary director.

“It is important that we did not have the task of showing a portrait resemblance, although initially the make-up artists were preparing for this. Director Dmitry Petrun and I decided not to do makeup, but to focus on conveying the inner world of this person. I played Zavadsky with my appearance – my hair, my face. In my opinion, this decision was the right one,” says Spivakovsky.

Read more in an exclusive interview with Izvestia:

“Relations between Ranevskaya and Zavadsky are overgrown with frank gossip”