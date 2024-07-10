Actor Clooney Calls on Biden to Drop Out of Re-Election Run Due to Age

Hollywood actor George Clooney has called on US President Joe Biden to give up his re-election bid in the name of saving democracy. The movie star wrote about this in a column for the publication New York Times.

Over the past few days, American media have been writing about Biden’s poor performance in the debates with his opponent Donald Trump. The current US leader stuttered and paused, not always clearly formulating his thoughts.

“I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As vice president and as president. I consider him a friend and I believe in him. I believe in his character. He has won many of the battles he has had to face over the last four years,” Clooney said.

However, the actor believes that “the only battle Biden can’t win is the fight against time.” George Clooney notes that the upcoming elections cannot be won with such a president.

The United States presidential election will be held in November 2024. Donald Trump and Joe Biden are considered the leading candidates for the post.

In June, a charity event was held in Los Angeles to raise funds for President Joe Biden’s election campaign. The event was attended by Robert De Niro, George Clooney, Jack Black, and actresses Barbra Streisand and Julia Roberts.