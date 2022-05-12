One of the most relevant films of last year was dunes, a film of which a large part of the public did not have so many expectations at the beginning and ended up being highly rated by critics. For that reason, it is expected to have great actors for the part of this adventure, and now it is Christopher Walken who joins the cast of this long-awaited second chapter.

Walken has been chosen for the role of the emperor Shaddam Corrino IV, ruler of the universe. This was the one who sent the family Atreides to the planet Arrakis to preserve the spice trade, a decision that provoked a war between the Atreides and the Harkonnen Housewhich in turn led to the downfall of the former.

In Dune: Part Two, shaddam and the ruler Harkonnen Vladimir (Stellan Skarsgård) will try to keep Arrakis against the uprising of Fremen Y Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet).

It is worth commenting, that previously Florence Pugh was chosen to take on the role of Prince Irulan Corrinowho is the daughter of emperor shaddam, and plays a fundamental role. The second part will cover corresponds to the last half of the science fiction novel of Frank Herbert from 1965so it is evident that there is still life left in his movie universe.

The first did very well on the monetary side, amassing more than $400 million at the worldwide box office, as well as earning high scores on the most prestigious movie sites around the globe. On the other hand, he won six Oscar statuettes in recent months, specifically, he was nominated for ten different categories.

But this is not all for the franchise, since there is already a spin off series on the way for hbo max. will bear the name of Dune: The Brotherhood.

Dune: Part Two will be released in theaters on October 20, 2023.

Via: comic book