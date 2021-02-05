Christopher Plummer, in 2017 in Los Angeles in the promotion of ‘All the money in the world’. Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Few interpreters have maintained their bearing, gallantry and talent like the Canadian Christopher Plummer, who died today Friday – from a stroke after a fall – at the age of 91 in his Connecticut home where he lived with his wife, the Dancer and actress Elaine Taylor, with whom he had been married for 53 years. His death has been reported by his representative, who has highlighted his sense of humor and good manners, in addition to his talent, which has reached various generations. Probably because Smiles and tears —In its original title The Sound of Music-, Robert Wise’s 1965 classic in which he played Captain John Von Trapp, is one of the most famous musicals in film history.

Plummer’s career spans 75 years, in which he worked in almost 200 films and television series – in addition to being a theater actor who loves Shakespeare’s plays – and in which only at the end he achieved recognition from the Academy of Hollywood: his first Oscar nomination was obtained in 2010, when he played Tolstoy in The last station, the statuette was won when he was 82 years old thanks to Beginners and he was still a candidate on a third time, at 88 years old, for All the money in the world Ridley Scott, in which he played John Paul Getty in a role played by Kevin Spacey, who was replaced by the production company following accusations against Spacey of sexual harassment. Some sequences were re-shot and in others Plummer was inserted digitally. In 2019 the death of his character articulated the action of Daggers in the back, the thriller by Rian Johnson.

Although born in Toronto in December 1929, Plummer grew up in Montreal, and his career began in theater and radio, in both French and English. He made his debut in New York in 1954, and thanks to his talent he quickly began to combine works both on Broadway and in London’s West End. Won two Tony’s: in 1974 for the musical Cyrano and in 1997 by Barrymore, and was a candidate for the theatrical award on five other occasions, the last in 2004 for The Lear King. He was part of the Royal National Theater under the direction of Laurence Olivier and of the Royal Shakespeare Company under the direction of Peter Hall.

It was the scenes that opened his career in film, because on television he began in 1953. His first film was Thirst for triumph (1958), by Sidney Lumet, adaptation of the play in which he had acted in New York. The following year, thanks to JB, directed by Elia Kazan, it achieved its first nomination for Tony.

And it came Smiles and tears, in 1965, adaptation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical about the life of the Von Trapp family, with which Plummer achieved fame. The Canadian, a man of the theater, first rejected the offer and later it hurt that his voice was doubled in songs. Years later, in the newspaper The Guardian, He confessed that he had accepted “that damn project just for making a musical in the cinema.” It took many years to appease his fury. At the end, in the 21st century, he fondly remembered Robert Wise, the director, and that the musical marked the beginning of his long friendship with his co-star, Julie Andrews.

Thus came some of the best films of his career: The night of the generals (1967), The battle of britain (1969), The royal hunt for Sol (1969) —with Robert Shaw as Pizarro and Plummer as Atahualpa—, Guilty without a face (1975), The man who could reign (1975) —in which he played Rudyard Kipling—, Aces from heaven (1976) and was Sherlock Holmes, alongside James Mason as Watson in Murder by decree (1979). That same year he appeared in Goodbye street and his film works began to decline, although he maintained his appearances on television, as in The thorn bird, and his triumphs in the theater.

In the mid-nineties, after appearing in Star Trek VI: That Unknown Country (1991) and in Malcolm X (1992), by Spike Lee, began to attract the attention of new generations of filmmakers. Act in Total Eclipse (Dolores Claiborne), Twelve Monkeys, The Dilemma, A Wonderful Mind, Ararat, Syriana, The New World, Hidden Plan … His resume fattens with good titles that accompany success in the theater. He achieves his first Oscar nomination, and wins it the second, with 82 years thanks to Beginners; He is the oldest actor to win the award, and also the oldest to be nominated, for All the money in the world at 88 years old. By the way, Scott always said that Plummer was his first choice, but because of his age they hired Spacey. Finally, she had to turn to him.

In addition to the aforementioned awards, he won two Emmy, a Bafta, a Golden Globe and all kinds of theatrical compliments. His daughter is actress Amanda Plummer, born from his first marriage.