Canadian actor Christopher Plummer, winner of an Oscar in 2012 and famous for films such as ‘Smiles and Tears’, has died at the age of 91, according to his family and has collected the Canadian press.

Considered one of the legends of Hollywood, he won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in ‘Beginners’, becoming at that time the oldest actor to achieve the statuette, which came to him after more than half a century of career. This performance also earned him a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

The Canadian actor was nominated twice for Oscars for ‘All the money in the world’, where he replaced Kevin Spacey, and for ‘The last season’. A prolific career in the world of cinema with participation in films such as ‘Smiles and Tears’, ‘The man who could reign’, ‘A wonderful mind’, ‘The fall of the Roman Empire’ or ‘The dilemma’.