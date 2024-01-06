Home page World

Press Split

He played alongside stars like Cate Blanchett, George Clooney and Tom Cruise: Christian Oliver. © Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa

In Germany he was known, among other things, for his role as detective inspector Jan Richter in the series “Alarm für Cobra 11”. Christian Oliver dies in a plane crash with his daughters.

Derrick/Los Angeles – German Hollywood actor Christian Oliver (51, “Alarm for Cobra 11”) and his two daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, according to police. The pilot of the small plane also died, as the police of the island state of St. Vincent and the Grenadines announced on Facebook.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic aircraft accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members,” said a statement on the Instagram page of the US company WundaBar Pilates, written by the children's mother, Jessica Klepser is said to have come from. Klepser is therefore an employee of the company. The girls, aged twelve and ten, and their father were in the single-engine plane returning from a Caribbean holiday, according to the statement, which was published on Saturday night.

Machine crashed shortly after takeoff

The propeller plane crashed into the sea on Thursday shortly after taking off from the island of Bequia, the police said. The cause of the accident was initially unclear. The pilot and owner of the plane reportedly radioed the control tower that he was having difficulties and wanted to return to the airport, local newspaper Searchlight reported. In the Instagram statement from Jessica Klepser and her family there was talk of engine problems.

In Germany, Oliver, whose real name was Christian Klepser, became known, among other things, for his role as detective inspector Jan Richter in the RTL series “Alarm für Cobra 11 – The Autobahn Police”. Oliver, who, according to RTL, was born in Celle in Lower Saxony and grew up in Frankfurt am Main, made a name for himself in Hollywood with appearances in films such as “Operation Walküre”, “Speed ​​Racer” and “The Good German – In the Ruins of Berlin”. “. He starred alongside stars such as Cate Blanchett, George Clooney and Tom Cruise.

“It’s absolutely horrible and my thoughts are with my mother,” Oliver’s former “Alarm for Cobra 11” colleague Erdoğan Atalay was quoted as saying in an Instagram post by TV station RTL on Friday. “The idea of ​​being left behind as a parent and having to endure this horror is indescribable.” dpa