Christian Oliver, German actor who participated in films such as Meteor and television series such as Sense8, died at the age of 51 in a plane accident that occurred on Thursday, January 4, in the Caribbean Sea. Her daughters, 12-year-old Madita and 10-year-old Annik, also lost their lives after the private plane they were traveling in crashed.

According to local authorities, the family left the small island of Bequia – located in the territory of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – heading to Saint Lucia, a journey that takes approximately 40 minutes by plane. The aircraft's pilot, Robert Sachs, also died in the incident.

Official sources confirmed that Sachs contacted the control tower at JF Mitchell Airport in Bequia to report that he was having some complications and was going to return. This would be his last message. “Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft experienced difficulties and collapsed into the ocean. “Some fishermen and divers rushed to the scene of the accident to offer help,” the police explained in a statement. The bodies of the four victims were recovered by rescue teams, but investigations continue to determine the causes why the aircraft failed.

Christian Oliver, whose real name was Christian Klepser, was born in the district of Celle, Germany. He moved to Los Angeles in the 1990s to work as an actor and model; Saved by the Bell: The Next Generation and The Babysitters Club They were his first projects. As the years went by, the actor's career evolved and he had the opportunity to work with director Steven Soderbergh on the film Intrigue in Berlin and with the Wachowski sisters in the adaptation of Meteor.