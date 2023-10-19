Actor Burt Young, known for his role as brother-in-law and friend of boxer Rocky Balboa in the films starring Sylvester Stallone, has died in Los Angeles at the age of 83, his representative has reported. Born Gerald Tommaso DeLouise in the Queens borough of New York City, Young served in the US Marine Corps in the 1950s and later studied at Lee Strasberg’s Actors Studio. He built a career in television and film playing primarily tough, Italian-American characters.

Young boxed semi-professionally while in the military. “I won 32 of 34 fights,” he said. When he got out of the Marines he trained with Cus D’Amato, later Mike Tyson’s trainer. His highest salary for a fight was $400. Years later, would fight against Muhammad Ali at a charity exhibition and they would become friends. While working as a carpet cleaner, salesman and installer, he began studying at the Actors Studio with Lee Strasberg, who would mentor him. His first performance as an actor came at age 28 in a play, and his first two films were stories about crime in New York City: The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight (1971), from a novel by Jimmy Breslin, and Across 110th Street (1972).

His most remembered role is in the original 1976 film Rocky, playing Paulie Pennino, the alcoholic butcher and friend of Rocky Balboa. The role of Paulie earned Young an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor. Rocky, from 1976, it accumulated a total of 10 Oscar nominations and won three awards, including best picture.

Young reprized the role of Paulie in six sequels of Rocky. During her extensive career she participated in films such as chinatown, Blood Red either Once upon a Time in America. He also made appearances in television series such as “M*A*S*H”, The Rockford Files, Baretta either Law. In addition to being a performer, Young dedicated part of his life to painting, exhibiting his works in galleries in the United States.

