Actor Burt Young, Rocky’s Paulie Pennino, has died

American actor Burt Young, best known for playing the role of Paulie Pennino in the film series, has died at the age of 83 Rocky.

Son of Italian-Americans, Geraldo “Jerry” Tommaso DeLouise, this is the interpreter’s real name, was born in New York on April 30, 1940.

After studying at Lee Strasberg’s Actors Studio, throughout his career he has mainly played tough characters and Italian-American characters in both television and film. His stage name comes from the union of two myths of him: Burt from Burt Lancaster and Young from Neil Young.

His most famous role is undoubtedly that of Paulie Pennino, brother-in-law and friend of Rocky Balboa, played in almost all the films of the film saga dedicated to the boxer played by Sylvester Stallone.

For the first film dedicated to Rocky, Burt Young also received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. The actor is also known for his role as Joe in the film Once upon a time in America by Sergio Leone.

Married to Gloria DeLouise, but widowed since 1974, Young had a daughter, Anne Morea, also an actress, and was the owner of a restaurant located in the Bronx, New York.

On his profile Instagram, Sylvester Stallone remembered his colleague by writing: “To my dear friend, Burt Young, you were an incredible man and artist, I and the world will miss you dearly.”