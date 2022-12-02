Home page World

Actor and former NFL star Brad William Henke is dead. He died at the age of just 56.

New York – actor Brad William Henke was only 56 years old. In the Netflix hit “Orange is the New Black” he wowed fans as prison guard Desi Piscatella, he even played as a defense attorney in the NFL. Now Henke is dead, according to his family deadline.com confirmed. So far nothing is known about the cause of death, only that he is said to have died in his sleep on Tuesday (November 28), according to consistent media reports.

“Orange is the New Black” star dead: cause of death of actor Brad William Henke (56) is a mystery

Henke was hired by the New York Giants in 1989 and from then on played as a defenseman in the NFL football league. Due to an ankle injury, he had to give up his sports career in 1994 and switched: he quickly became a crowd favorite in TV series such as “Emergency Room”, “CSI” and most recently “Orange is the New Black”.

Henke leaves behind his mother, sister, wife, a son and a grandchild. Just two days before his death, the actor posted photos on Instagram showing him after ju-jutsu training. Known for an active lifestyle, his untimely death came as a surprise to fans.

Henke’s manager Matt DelPiano confirmed the 56-year-old’s death to the gossip format tmz: “A very talented actor who loved being part of the community. And we loved him back.” Henke joins the ranks of talents who left us in 2022.