Yes, he’s also the staring Terminator from ‘I’ll be back’ and ‘Hasta la vista, baby!’ made two of the most-quoted one-liners in film history (forward, and from ‘Get to them choppaaaaa!’). But behind that rigid robot hides one of the most fascinating success stories in our modern Western history. Arnold Schwarzenegger had several careers, which are normally spread over four lifetimes. ‘Arnie’ managed this with some talent, a mountain of willpower and, in his own words, a lot of meditation…