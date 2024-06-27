Home page World

Bill Cobbs, who became famous in 1992 with “The Bodyguard,” has died at the age of 90. He appeared in over 200 film and television productions.

Riverside — The American actor Bill Cobbs died on Tuesday evening, June 25, at the age of 90. His spokesman Chuck Jones told the news agency dpa Cobbs was particularly known for his roles in “The Bodyguard” alongside Whitney Houston and the series “The Sopranos”.

Actor Bill Cobbs has died at the age of 90. © Chris Pizzello/AP

Family mourns: Actor Bill Cobbs has died at the age of 90

In a statement from his family on the actor’s death, it said: “On Tuesday, June 25, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in California. A beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather and friend, Bill recently celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by his loved ones. As a family, we are comforted to know that Bill has found peace and eternal rest.”

Over the course of his nearly 50-year career, Cobbs has appeared in over 200 film and television productions. He is best known for supporting roles. In “The Bodyguard,” Whitney Houston’s feature film debut, Cobbs played her manager Bill Devaney. In “Night at the Museum,” he played the night watchman Reginald. He also had roles in “Air Bud,” the crime series “Criminal Minds” and “CSI,” and appearances in several TV sitcoms. In 2020, he won a Daytime Emmy Award for his role in the children’s television series “Dino Dana.”

Unusual career: “The Bodyguard” star Bill Cobbs only started his acting career at the end

Cobbs, who was born in Ohio on June 16, 1934, had an unusual career. He didn’t start acting until he was in his late 30s, after quitting his job in sales and moving to New York. There he first appeared in small theater productions before making his feature film debut in 1974’s The Taking of Pelham 123.

