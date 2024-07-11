He was the great friend of an alien who came to Earth from the planet Melmac and who loved to eat cats. Benji Gregory, the actor who played the child Brian Tanner in the famous television series ALFhas died at just 46 years old in the town of Peirona (Arizona, United States), media in that country have reported. Although the news of Gregory’s death was known this Thursday, his sister Rebecca told the website TMZ Gregory was found dead in his car in the parking lot of a Chase Bank branch in Peoria, a city of 154,000 people, on June 13.

The Maricopa County Coroner’s Office said the cause of Gregory’s death is still pending. Rebecca Gregory said her brother suffered from depression, bipolar disorder and had a sleep disorder that often kept him awake for days.

More information

Gregory’s family added that what probably happened is that he went to the bank to do some business on June 12 and then fell asleep in his car, where he died from heat stroke due to the high temperatures that are hitting the state of Arizona, according to the media. TMZ. Benji’s sad end is added to that of his dog, Hanswith whom he was in the car and who also died.

Benjamin Gregory Hertzberg was born on May 26, 1978 in Los Angeles. He made his debut in the series The fantasy island (broadcast between 1978 and 1984), then had appearances in several productions of the eighties, such as The A-Team, Amazing Tales or Punky Brewster, among other. He also participated in the film Jumpin’ Jack Flash, from 1986, starring Whoopi Goldberg.

However, for the generation now approaching fifty, Gregory is undoubtedly linked to ALF (acronym for Alien Life Formalien life form) the endearing and fun series that was joined, like Steven Spielberg’s film years ago ET the alien (1982), who wanted to show aliens as funny beings with human qualities and not as a threat to earthlings. In this case, he did so in a somewhat parody of the famous film.

The sitcom, created by Paul Fusco and Tom Patchett, the It began airing in 1986 on NBC in the US – where it became a phenomenon, including T-shirts ALF for president! in an election year—and was later shown in about fifty countries, including Spain in 1988, on Saturday mornings on TVE. The series had four seasons and a hundred episodes, achieving great popularity for several reasons: a delightful theme song, the Tanners, who represented a conventional family (a married couple with a teenage daughter and a child), even though they had to put up with Alf’s pranks, especially the father of the family, Willie (played by actor Max Wright).

But what he did to Alf The central character’s mood was certainly different since he accidentally landed his flying saucer in the Tanners’ garden after leaving Melmac before it was about to explode. His great obsession was eating Luckythe cat that lived with them (who knows if today there would be anyone who would see this as politically incorrect). In short, it was a series that the whole family and children of different ages could watch.

Brian’s character was determined to defend his friend, a difficult-to-handle puppet that looked like a cross between an anteater and a hedgehog, tooth and nail, especially from the US Army, which was searching for the alien, and from neighbours and strangers so that they would not discover him.

Gregory left show business in the 1990s, although he studied at the Academy of Art College, a private university in San Francisco. Later, in 2003, he enlisted in the US Navy, although two years later he had to leave due to health problems.

The stars of the series ‘Alf’, with Benji Gregory (top left), in May 1986, in Los Angeles. Michael Ochs Archives (Getty Images)

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on X or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.