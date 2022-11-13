In the incident, director of photography, Helena Hutchins, was killed by a bullet fired from a pistol Baldwin was using to rehearse a scene during filming in New Mexico..

Baldwin filed the suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court as a complaint emanating from a previously filed suit by one of the film’s crew members accusing Baldwin and others..

This is one of many claims relating to the tragedy that occurred on October 21, 2021, for which a criminal investigation is under way and could lead to charges in the state of New Mexico..

In the sub-suit, Baldwin alleges Hannah Gutierrez Reid, the on-set weapon supervisor, Dave Halls, first assistant director, Seth Kinney, the equipment supplier, and Sarah Zachry, the equipment official..

“Baldwin is responsible for this tragedy,” Gutierrez Reid’s attorney, Jason Bowles, said in an email Saturday.“.

The four are also accused along with Baldwin in the original lawsuit, which was brought by the scriptwriter who said the shooting caused her severe emotional distress..

Baldwin said in the new lawsuit that it was negligence that caused the tragedy, and he sought compensation for his “extreme grief”.

“This tragedy occurred because live bullets arrived at the shooting location and were placed inside the pistol,” he added.