Something that always happens every year, whether we like it or not, is the death of prominent figures in the field of film and television, we saw that last year with robbie coltrane of Harry Potter. And now, it is reported that Austin majorsUnfortunately, he passed away a few days ago at his short 27 years of age.

According to the media, his death occurred last February 11th and allegedly overdosed on fentanyl. His family has issued a statement in which he is remembered with great affection. Expressing that in general he was a great human being, as well as a highly valued family member who was always affectionate.

Here his comment:

Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson and nephew who made us all proud and will be dearly missed forever.

Majors is well known for his role as Theo Sipowicz on all seven seasons of NYPD Blue. Other important roles that she has had are in TReasure Planet, A Rough Christmas, Desperate Housewives, How I Met Your Mother, ER, among other successes that saw him practically grow up, which is why since he was a child he has been present in hollywood.

Via: TMZ

Editor’s note: This kind of thing is always hard, especially for those who grew up watching his shows and acting in movies. Rest in peace.