Art Evans He died on December 21 at the age of 82. The American actor, who specialized in supporting roles during his five-decade career, is known for his work in films such as The Jungle 2: Red Alert (1990) with Bruce Willis Please kill my wife (1986) with Danny DeVito either The negotiator (1997) with Eddie Murphy.

Titles that represent only a small sample of the more than 120 credits that Evans’ career has accumulated in film and television, although his professional career began on stage with the Theater of Being troupe in Frank Silvera in Los Angeles, a town where the Californian actor died “peacefully and surrounded by his family,” according to the statement his wife collected Variety.

Art Evans’ first film appearance was, as an uncredited extra, in Sisters (1972), from Brian DePalma. In the same way he appeared in such well-known films as The city vigilante (1974) with Charles Bronson either Christine (1983), from John Carpenter. Meanwhile, he also participated in television series such as M*A*S*H*, Hill Street Sad Song either From nine to five.

story of a soldier (Norman Jewison, 1984), sharing the screen and military uniform with Denzel Washington It would be his most important role until he arrived The jungle 2: Red alert, where Evans played the air traffic controller who collaborates with Bruce Willis as John McClane to stop the terrorists swarming Washington-Dulles Airport.

The actor played law enforcement officers in the horror film scary night (Tom Holland, 1985) and in the black comedy Please kill my wife (ZAZ, 1986). Worked with Spike Lee in Turbulent classrooms (1988), with Walter Hill in The time of intruders (1992) and met again with Bruce Willis in History of ours (Rob Reiner, 1999).

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movie and series news? Sign up for our newsletter.