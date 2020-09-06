The Bollywood actor’s corona test has come positive. He gave this information by releasing a statement on Instagram. Arjun has written that he is home quarantine on the advice of doctors. Arjuna has no symptoms.

Arjun is at home

Arjun has written, it is my duty to inform you that my corona virus test has come positive. I am fine and have no symptoms. I have isolated myself on the advice of doctors and authorities and will remain a home quarantine. Thank you for all your cooperation and I will keep giving updates related to my health in the coming days.

Sylabs wished to recover soon

As soon as Arjun gave this news, Sylabs started praying for his quick recovery. On his statement, Janhvi Kapoor, Siddhant Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Ayesha Shroff and Kriti Sanon, etc. have wished him good health.

Bonnie Kapoor’s staff had an infection

Let me tell you that a few days ago, Bonnie Kapoor’s staff was found to be corona infected. However the test negatives of Boney, Janhvi and Khushi came. Earlier, Bollywood actors have defeated Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya Corona.