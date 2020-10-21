New Delhi Recently, a video went viral on social media. In which an old Baba was seen crying. He runs a shop named ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. After appearing on social media, many people came forward to help them. At the same time, actor Aparshakti Khurana has also reached Baba’s Dhaba.

Aparshakti Khurana has shared a video through her Instagram account. In this video, he can be seen outside Baba Ka Dhaba in Delhi. Along with this, he has also shared a picture. In which the old Baba can be seen laughing in Baba’s Dhaba. Apart from sharing it on social media, he wrote that ‘I had promised Gaurav Vasan that whenever I come to Delhi, Baba’s dhaba will eat something. Finally we have done it.

Along with this, he has described the Matar Paneer found on Baba’s Dhaba as the best pea cheese ever. He further wrote that ‘Gaurav you are pride for all of us, for what you have done for Baba. It should be learned from you how the vocals are local.

With this, in the video shared, Aparshakti can be heard saying that he has eaten the best pea cheese ever. In the video, he said that many people like him come and go with selfies only, but at the same time, two boys named Mukul and Tushant arrive every morning to help Baba in cooking.

