Mumbai: The Agriculture Bill was passed on Sunday amid heavy uproar in the Rajya Sabha. 8 opposition MPs who created a ruckus have also been suspended for this session. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has come in favor of Modi government. Anupam Kher has supported this bill by tweeting. He says that this bill will improve the condition of farmers and make them self-reliant.

Explain that in many states including Punjab, Haryana, farmers are protesting against this bill of the central government on the streets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured many times that the minimum support price (MSP) will not be removed from this bill, nor are the mandis going to end. Despite this, there is apprehension in the minds of farmers. At the same time, this bill was passed with a voice vote amidst the uproar in the Rajya Sabha. During this time, the opposition MPs tore the rule bull and broke the mic of the Deputy Speaker. 8 MPs who created an uproar have been suspended today.

Anupam Kher’s wife Kiran Kher is a BJP MP. Anupam Kher has praised the Prime Minister on several occasions. To support the government on the agricultural bill, Anupam has taken the support of the social site Twitter.

#WATCH | Condition of farmers has been worrisome over the past 70 years. Now, the situation has changed with the passage of (agriculture) bills. Farmers have become owners. Farmers should become ‘Aatmnirbhar’: Actor Anupam Kher pic.twitter.com/1zg8pzyTPk – ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

Actor Kher said, “In 1990 I had a film directed by Rajesh Shetty Saheb. In this film, I played the role of a poor farmer who takes his grain to the market after farming. Then a middleman in the market charges it according to his own. In the same scene, Amarish Puri, who was playing the role of a zamindar, comes and charges according to his price and says, send all the grains to my warehouse. When the same farmer goes to a ration shop, it is revealed that he The grain which was sold for 150 rupees is being sold for 250.

Anupam Kher said, ‘The condition of farmers is worrisome for the last 70 years. Now this situation has changed with the passage of the Agricultural Bill. The farmer has now become the owner. Farmers should become self-sufficient. Please tell that this bill has been passed by both the houses of Parliament. After the President’s approval, it will take the shape of law.