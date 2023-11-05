At 85 years old, Anthony Hopkins takes on the role of Sigmund Freudthe famous neurologist recognized as the father of psychoanalysis, in the first official trailer for ‘Freud’s Last Session’ or ‘Freud’s last session’, in Spanishrecently released.

In this film, Hopkins, internationally acclaimed for his portrayal of the Dr. Hannibal Lecter in ‘Hannibal’ and ‘Red Dragon’becomes Freud himself, who engages in a passionate debate about the existence of God with C.S. Lewisauthor of the iconic series ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’represented by Matthew Goode.

What is ‘Freud’s Last Session’ about, in which Anthony Hopkins is the protagonist?

‘Freud’s last session’ dives into one of the crucial moments in the life of Sigmund Freud, on the eve of World War II. In this period, the Austrian doctor faces a questioning by C.S. Lewis due to his well-known atheism and his claim, according to Lewis, that the concept of God “is ridiculous.”

The official synopsis of the film shows us Anthony Hopkins (Sigmund Freud) inviting the author C.S. Lewis for a debate about the existence of God. Additionally, the film explores Freud’s unique relationship with his lesbian daughter, Anna, and Lewis’s unconventional romance with the mother of his best friend.

It is important to note that ‘Freud’s Last Session’ is not a biographical film about Freud’s life. Sigmund Freudbut focuses on one of his most notable late debates against CS Lewis, an enlightened Christian known for his works related to Christian apology.

When is ‘Freud’s Last Session’ released?

According to the movie trailer, ‘Freud’s last session’ is scheduled for release in theaters USA in December 2023. In this way, it will coincide with the Christmas season. Latin American moviegoers, including Perulook forward to your soon arrival.

This feature film is based on the non-fiction book ‘The Question of God: CS Lewis and Sigmund Freud debate God, love, sex and the meaning of life’ (2002), written by Armand Nicholi. The film is an adaptation of the PBS miniseries of the same title and the play written by Mark St. Germain.

What actors are part of the cast of ‘Freud’s Last Session’?