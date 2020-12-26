Malayalam actor Anil Nedumangad died of drowning. He was swept away by the Malankara Dam at Thodupuzha in Idukki district of Kerala on 25 December. He was taking a bath in the dam water with his friends. He was 48 years old. Idukki police say that Anil traveled with friends in the area of ​​the dam for an hour and later went to bathe when the water was washed away. He had died while reaching the hospital.

Idukki police said, “The accident happened when Anil went to the dam area with his friends. An hour later he was swept away in the water of the dam. After that he was drained from the water and taken to the hospital where doctors told him Declared dead. ” Anil went to Thodupuzha to shoot his next film.

Dulkar Salman expressed grief

According to the information received, the body of Anil Nedumangad has been kept in a private hospital and after that he will be kept in the morchary of General Hospital in Thodupuzha. “The industry-related celebs expressed grief and paid tribute to Anil’s accidental death. Dulkar Salman, who has worked in Bollywood films, has also mourned. He wrote, “Heart is sad. There is no point in going this way. RIP Anil Etta. Courage and love for your family “

See Dulquer Salmaan’s post here

The last film was released in February

Anil was a well-known actor in Malayalam films. He made his own identity from TV to the film industry. He did an excellent job in films like ‘Kamattipadam’, ‘Pavada’ and ‘Thelivu’. He was last seen in Shambhu Purushottam’s film ‘Papam Cheyyathwar Kalliyariette’. The film was released in February 2020.

View other people’s tweets here

Nothing. I have nothing to say Hope you’re at peace Anil etta. ???? pic.twitter.com/B6hOHGffkA – Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) December 25, 2020

