Actor Angus Cloud, best known for his role as Fezco O’Neill, Fezin the hit HBO television series Euphoria, has passed away on July 31 at his home in Oakland, California. On July 10, she had turned 25 years old.

This is how his family has made it known in a statement sent to the media. “It is with the greatest sadness that we say goodbye to an incredible human being,” they say. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to everyone in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and grieved deeply at the loss of him. The only relief we have left is knowing that Angus has now been reunited with his father, who was his best friend. He had gone public with his battle with mental health and we hope his passing is a reminder to many others that they are not alone and should not fight it in silence.” The statement concludes by wishing that “the world will remember him for his humor, laughter and love for the whole world”; In addition, they have also requested “privacy” in “this difficult moment” in which they are processing the two losses.

Cloud was one of the pillars of the series Euphoria, where he played the camel Fez, almost a brother to the protagonist Rue (played by the actress and singer Zendaya). In the second and last season, the events that happened to his character made his plot very open; but it was planned that he would participate at least in the first chapter of the third, which would be released in 2025. As he himself recounted in an interview with The Hollywood Reporterhis character was going to die in the first chapters of the first season, but the creators of the series liked it so much that they decided to keep it and give it more and more weight.

His colleagues in the series have also issued a statement to fire him. “We are tremendously saddened to learn of the death of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented, and a much-loved part of the HBO family and Euphoria. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family at this difficult time.”

Angus’s professional career had been short. He started just four years ago precisely in Euphoria, with hardly any acting experience. In an interview with the media CultureLeisure made a year and a half ago in Los Angeles, he himself confessed. “Everything was completely new to me, I had no idea what I was doing. I had no experience, nor did I attend acting classes. So he was literally trying to remember the lines and trying to picture the way that person would act in each situation. I just imagined it was real, ”he recounted.

Later he has appeared in a couple of video clips, in cigarettesalong with Juice Wrld, and in mommywith Becky G and Karol G, as well as in two other films, The Line and north hollywood. As an icon of generation Z, he had also become something of a style benchmark, starring in the latest campaign for the sports company Puma and becoming an ambassador for the Polo Fragrances perfume line.

