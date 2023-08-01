Actor Angus Cloud has died: the ‘Euphoria’ star was 25 years old

Actor Angus Cloud known for his role as Fezco in the Hbo TV series has died at the age of 25 Euphoria. It was the family who gave the announcement of the death, but did not clarify the causes of the interpreter’s death.

“It is with heavy hearts that we must say goodbye to an incredible human being today. As an artist, as a friend, as a brother and as a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Tmz – Last week he buried his father and has struggled intensely with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing that Angus is now reunited with his father, who was his best friend.”

“Angus had spoken out about his battle with his mental health and we hope his passing will tell others that they are not alone and should not be fighting this alone in silence. Let’s hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for all. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Born in Oakland, California, on July 10, 1998, the actor became known thanks to the Sam Levinson TV series Euphoriawhich tells about drug addiction and depression, cyberbullying and social obsession, sex and violence in a group of American teenagers.