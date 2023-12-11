Actor from “The Return of Mukhtar” Andrey Pavlenko, who fought on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, died

Actor Andrei Pavlenko died in the zone of a Russian special operation. Previously, he joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Pavlenko, among other roles, starred in the famous Russian series “The Return of Mukhtar” and became the second actor from this project who fought for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, whose death at the front became known in recent days.

Pavlenko’s death was reported by his wife Daria Orekhova. “I’ll tell you the day of farewell to Andrey later. I will miss you very much, my love,” she wrote on Facebook (the social network is prohibited in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, recognized as extremist and banned in Russia).

The place and circumstances of the actor’s death are currently unknown. Pavlenko has two children left.

Pavlenko starred in Russian TV series and joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine about a year and a half ago

Pavlenko’s filmography includes 69 works in various films and TV series. Among them is the famous Russian project “The Return of Mukhtar”; he appeared in the third part of the series, released in 2006. In addition, he starred in the TV series “Cop Wars. Odessa”. Other works include “The Passion of Chapai”, “1941”, “The Nine Lives of Nestor Makhno”, “The Female Doctor”, which were filmed both in Russia and Ukraine. The actor also worked at the Kiev Drama Theater on Podol.

Frame: the film “Yalta-45”

Judging by Pavlenko’s Facebook page, the actor joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine back in June 2022, while the Theater on Podol notes that this happened immediately after the start of the Military Military District. Pavlenko’s last personal publication on her account was dated November 13 of this year.

Earlier, another actor from “The Return of Mukhtar” who fought for the Ukrainian Armed Forces died

On December 8, it became known that theater and film actor Vasily Kukharsky, who fought in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, died in the Northern Military District zone. It is known that last year the actor joined the Ukrainian army, and in September 2023 he was seriously wounded. His relatives raised funds for rehabilitation, but the treatment did not bring results.

He also starred in the mentioned Russian series. Kukharsky’s filmography includes the films “Squad”, “Cop Wars”, “Beach” and a number of others. His latest projects were “Rejection” and “Saving Faith,” which were released in 2021. By coincidence, Kukharsky, like Pavlenko, worked at the Theater on Podol.

Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

Director Sentsov, convicted in Russia, was also wounded at the front.

In the summer, Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov, fighting in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, spoke about being wounded during hostilities (included in the list of terrorists and extremists). He noted that he was wounded on his first combat mission. “From the face [осколки] They’ve already pulled it out, but the small ones in my arm and leg will remain with me forever,” he wrote. Sentsov joined the ranks of the territorial defense of Kyiv at the beginning of the SVO.

He became famous after he was detained in May 2014 in Crimea on suspicion of terrorism. In August 2015, a court in Russia sentenced Sentsov to 20 years in a maximum security colony. The director was released in 2019 as part of a prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kiev.