American singer and actor Chris Brown posted on his Instagram a video of Yakut dancers who took part in his iFFY-Challenge on January 29. Dancer and choreographer Sergo Sidorov and his team danced freestyle at 50 degrees below zero to the iFFY track.

“At the coldest point in the world! It doesn’t matter what the temperature is outside, dancing always warms us up, even if it’s -50 degrees! this is Yakutia! – the guys signed the video.

A few hours after Sidorov posted the video, Chris Brown posted it on his account, adding “big eyes”, “fire” and “frost” emojis. For 16 hours, the video was viewed more than 785 thousand times. According to Sergo, he realized that something was happening after the number of his followers on the social network began to grow dramatically.

“It was all unexpected. I came home after work, talked to the girl about the video. We posted it, and two hours later, Chris Brown immediately posted it on his page. I noticed that my number of subscribers began to increase dramatically, and I decided to check his page. Turns out he posted. We immediately jumped up from the couch, began to yell with joy. He is the same person as we are, but still wildly pleasant, ”the dancer shared his joy.

