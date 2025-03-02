03/02/2025



Updated at 11: 56h.























The actor and director Juan Margallohusband of also actress Petra Martínez, has died at her home in Madrid at age 84. This has been confirmed by the AISGE Foundation through its X account, where they have shown “moved and desolate” for their death.

«A ‘terrible loss’, in the words of Emilio Gutiérrez Caba, which today we cry from Aisge, his house. The ‘curious insatiable’, the best example that to be a good actor you have to be a good man, “they have written from the entity.

