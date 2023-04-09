Soviet and Russian actor and film director Alexander Negreba died on the night of Friday, April 7, at the age of 61, as reported by the portal “Inspector”.

The most famous actor brought the role of the elder brother of the main character of the film “Little Vera” Vasily Pichula. This picture appeared on the screens in 1988.

According to portal sources, the actor died in his sleep. A possible cause could be lung cancer. Two weeks ago, it became known that the actor’s wife, theater and film actress Elena Koptseva-Negreba, passed away.Newspaper.ru“.

Alexander Negreba was born on April 28, 1961 in Kharkov. Graduated from GITIS, workshop of Vladimir Ostalsky. He worked at the Riga Youth Theater, the Moscow Theater “Small Drama Troupe”. In 1995 he became a member of the Union of Cinematographers of Russia.

Negreba’s directorial work includes the film “The Day Before…” with his acting participation, which won the prize in the “Favorite of the Year” nomination at the Second Premiere Film Festival (1991), “King Lear” based on Shakespeare’s tragedy (2014), where Negreba acted as director, screenwriter and producer.