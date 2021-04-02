Has left Jorge ‘Coco’ Chiarella, one of the directors who bet the most on Peruvian theater and who, from the beautiful hall he built in Jesús María, trained scenic artists, led audiences outside the Miraflores-Barranco circle and promoted Peruvian dramaturgy.

“At one time, surely, Jorge Chiarella read in an interview or heard me say among friends that my only professional frustration had been not having a theater of my own. Full of enthusiasm, I returned to Peru in 1980 to try to make that dream come true. I couldn’t make it. Many years later, Coco Chiarella, in the purest Sigmund Freud style, he set out to take away that frustration, that trauma and, through someone else, in a magical way, realize that dream of mine ”, Ricardo Blume said in 2013 when the circular room was inaugurated, which also became a a space for independent projects.

“This theater is a great responsibility because it has the name of the person we consider the teacher who trained us. Ricardo Blume is an icon of Peruvian theater. The existence of this room is a way of expressing our gratitude to him, ”Chiarella said at the time. But after knowing his death, dozens of artists recognized him as their teacher.

“Fly high, dear Coco. After an interview I did with him when he was studying Communications, his passion for theater caught my attention so much that I went to see a play he directed. I fell in love with this art. Thanks for the advice, the ear pulls, the teachings, the words of support. Teacher and friend, I carry you in my heart. All my admiration and affection always ”, posted the actress Anneliese Fiedler.

Chiarella, also an actor, led the Aranwa Cultural Association along with his son Mateo and his wife, Celeste Viale. “What times are these when talking about angels is almost a crime. Goodbye, dear director, friend Coco Chiarella. Thanks for all your beautiful work. Rest easy “, posted the actress Mónica Domínguez.

Reactions

Staple Paola Actress

Goodbye, tireless fighter of the Peruvian theater. Goodbye, with deep pain.

Alonso Cueto Writer

A great man of the theater, a great person, a great friend. We are going to miss it.

David Carrillo Director and actor Coco Chiarella

Tremendous colossus of the theater, it leaves us so much that it will continue forever. Applause to the warrior.

