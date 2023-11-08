Actor Anatoly Yabbarov, famous for “Gentlemen of Fortune,” died at the age of 87

The Soviet and Russian theater and film actor, known for his role in the film “Gentlemen of Fortune,” Anatoly Yabbarov, has died. About it reports portal Kino-teatr.ru.

Anatoly Yabbarov died at the age of 86

The artist’s death occurred on Sunday, November 6. It is not reported what caused the death of the Soviet cinema star. In August of this year, the actor turned 86 years old.

Photo: Pavel Smertin / TASS

Yabbarov was famous for his memorable cameo roles

Anatoly Yabbarov was born on August 24, 1937 in the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, into a large family. At the age of 22, in 1959, he began working at the Pushkin Russian Drama Theater in Ashgabat, where he worked for three years, until 1962. In 1966, he graduated from the GITIS theater school (course of I.M. Raevsky and N.V. Pajitny).

As a second-year student at a theater university, the artist began acting in films. His debut work was his role in the film “Once Upon a Time There Were an Old Man and an Old Woman” directed by Grigory Chukhrai in 1964. Despite the fact that the actor played mostly episodic roles, his characters were always bright and memorable to the viewer.

The actor was glorified by the role of the criminal Mitya

In most of his films, Yabbarov played negative characters – in the crime comedy “Gentlemen of Fortune” by Alexander Sery, the artist played a criminal named Mityai, in the film “Completely Lost” by Georgy Danelia – an undertaker, and in the film “Two Captains” by Evgeny Karelov – a murderer.

In addition to his film career, Yabbarov served at the Mossovet Theater, and from 1966 until the end of his life he worked as a production director at the State Film Actor Theater. There he staged such plays as “Broadway… Broadway…”, “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King”, “Ali Baba and the Thieves”, “Oh, Those Women!” and others.

Photo: Pavel Smertin / TASS

Until 2020, Yabbarov continued to act in films. The artist played in such films as “Prison Escape”, “Without the Sun”, “On the Trail of the Wolf”, “Running” and many others. In 2011, he took part in the filming of the series “Furtseva. The Legend of Catherine,” and his latest work on screen was the film “The Forgotten War” (2020).

Yabbarov was an Honored Artist of the Russian Federation

In 1966, the actor received the title of Honored Artist of the Russian Federation for his services in the field of art. In 2011, he was awarded the Order of Friendship for his great services in the development of national culture and art and many years of fruitful activity.