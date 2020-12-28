Actor Amit Sadh has given credit to actor Sonu Sood for his career success. Giving credit to Sonu Sood, who became popular due to social work, Amit Sadh tweeted, ‘People don’t know that Sonu Bhai gave me the first break. Where I am today, I am because of them. Today people are discussing about their good works, but this is not such a thing that it has just started. He has been doing this work for years. On this tweet by Amit Sadh, Sonu Sood has also replied in his own style and said that you are born to reach the height.

Sonu Sood tweeted, ‘Brother, you are born for the rule. You have written your own destiny. I am lucky to have a chance to be with you in this journey. Brother is proud of you. Keep adding more successes to your life. In response, Amit Sadh again tweeted, ‘Thank you for these words, Sonu Bhai. These words mean a lot to me. I will work hard to make you proud. Thank you for showing and inspiring the right path. See you soon Lots of love.’

Not many know that my first break was given to me by Sonu bhai. It’s because of him where I am today. This goodness that he is doing now that people are talking about is not something that is just activated. I think he has been doing this from many many years. https://t.co/B7vBz67T3J – Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) December 27, 2020

Sonu Sood has recently released a book IamNoMessiah. Another Twitter user wrote that he too got help from Sonu Sood. Amit Sadh wrote on this, ‘He is a wonderful person. I have known him for more than 10 years. Always remain positive. Inspire everyone and be ready for help. Sonu Sood has also written on his tweet, ‘Love you brother.’ Let me tell you that Amit Sadh has appeared in many films including ‘Kai Po Che’. At the same time, Sonu Sood’s career is more than 20 years.

Bhai you were born to rule. You wrote your own destiny. I was just fortunate enough to be a catalyst in your amazing journey. So proud of you my brother. Keep adding feathers to your cap ❤️ https://t.co/5w6GCmxOH6 – sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 27, 2020

During the lockdown, his fans by the name of Sonu Sood, who came to the discussion by arranging the means for the migrant laborers to go home, have also built a temple in Siddipet of Telangana. Amit Sadh appeared in the serial ‘Why Hota Pyar’ in 2002. In 2010, Amit Sadh, who played the lead role, started films in 2010. After this, in 2012, Amit Sadh got an opportunity to act with Sonu Sood.