Alex Gonzalez has demonstrated its commitment and respect for the environment by launching a fully electric car, a luxury vehicle from the firm with which it has been collaborating for several years, BMW. The model in question, whose base starting price is 80,500 euros –a figure that in the case of the artist will have been increased by the extras–, it is the i4 Gran Coupe version M50a design with elegant and sporty lines that does not lack detail.

The Spanish actor has shared on his Instagram account, on which he has 2 million followers, a video in which he can be seen discovering his new toy and even removing the plastics that protect the most delicate areas of the interior. This model features a typical M athletic figure with a new front with adaptive LED headlightscarbon rear spoiler that reinforces the sporty presence, M Performance carbon rear diffuser, laser technology rear lights, a body painted in Tanzanite Blue metallic and 20-inch BMW Individual aerodynamic wheels in two-tone 862 I style.

The interior features ‘Carbon Fiber’ trims that embellish the driving position and increase its sporty character, its black ‘Vernasca’ leather sports seats with contrasting double stitching and horizontal decorative stitching and a large screen with BMW ID8.5 operating system.

Other features are: adaptive suspension which combines comfort with maximum driving dynamics and adapts autonomously to the condition of the road and the driving style of each user, variable sports steering with Servotronic that improves the driving sensation, bright red sports brakes with M logo and Larger self-ventilated discs at the front.









The base price of this model starts at 80,500 euros



In the technological section it is worth highlighting some functions such as the Driving Assistant Professionalwhich keeps the driver safely on track and at the right distance at speeds up to 210 km/h, Parking Assistant Pluswhich offers a great panoramic view when parking, the road light assistant with anti-glare, the intelligent personal assistant with which to drive in a more intuitive way, the digital key – can be opened with a mobile phone or smart watch – and the Head-Up-Display, which projects information relevant to navigation and driving directly into the field of vision.

Its propulsion system is completely electric and includes two eDrive motors on the front and rear axles that deploy all their power without interruptions, nothing more and nothing less than 544 HP and that allows it to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 225 km/h.

Additionally, it includes the IconicSounds Electric that acoustically accompanies driving maneuvers through the vehicle’s audio system and a battery with 81.1 kWh net capacity cwith which it can travel up to 520 kilometers.