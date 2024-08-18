Actor Alain Delon, pictured at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. CHRISTOPHE SIMON (AFP)

French actor Alain Delon, one of the greatest exponents of French cinema, has died this Sunday at the age of 88, his three children announced in a statement sent to Agence France Presse. “Alain Fabien, Anouchka, Anthony and (his dog) Loubo are deeply saddened to announce the passing of their father. He died peacefully at his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and his family,” the statement read, adding that the family has asked for privacy. Delon had been seriously ill since suffering a stroke in 2019.

An actor with an incomparable aura, Delon said goodbye to the world of cinema at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019, when he was awarded a Palme d’Honneur. “For me, more than the end of my career, it is the end of my life. Tonight is a posthumous tribute to my life. I have lasted 62 years and now I know that the hardest thing is to leave. But I will not leave without saying thank you and thanking you.”

Born in Sceaux, near Paris, in November 1935 as Alain Fabien Maurice Marcel Delon Arnold, he will forever be remembered for films such as Rocco and his brothers (Lucchino Visconti, 1960) or The Leopard, where he shared the lead role with Burt Lancaster, also directed by Visconti in 1963. He appeared in more than eighty films, at least a dozen masterpieces, and was the essential face of French cinema for two decades. Hailed as one of the most seductive images in cinema, he worked with such leading directors as Jean-Pierre Melville, René Clément, Jacques Deray, Luchino Visconti, Louis Malle, Michelangelo Antonioni and Jean-Luc Godard.

Alain Delon in ‘The Felines’ (René Clement, 1964). Getty Images

Delon had a troubled childhood and a traumatic stint in the army, which took him to Asia for a couple of years. “My career was an accident, because I didn’t know what to do when I returned from Indochina. I fell in love with the actress Brigitte Auber, and she pushed me into that job,” he recalled a few years ago. In 1956, the French actress Brigitte Auber suggested that he accompany her to the Cannes festival, an event he had never seen (“I wasn’t even appropriately dressed,” he said), and at the festival the producer David O. Selznick offered him a contract to learn English and go to the United States. But on his return to Paris he was convinced to stay and that’s how his career began. “The wife of Yves Allégret, who directed me in my first film and who was the one who told me to stay in France, gave me great advice on my first day of filming for The Man Who Cried.” When the woman meets. He took me to my dressing room and said, ‘Don’t act, look at how you look at me, talk like you talk to me, listen like you listen to me. Don’t act, live, be yourself. ‘ And very soon I was hooked on the camera.

He always said that his technique was not to act, but to be himself. “The incredible thing was how quickly I felt in my element. The camera was a woman who was watching and that’s how I felt it. In 1957 nobody knew who I was and in 1959 I was already a star.” And even more so when he crossed paths with In full sun. “I went to dinner at René Clement’s house one night, with him and the producers. They were hesitating whether to hire me, and at the end of the dinner, Clement’s wife, from the kitchen and clearing away the plates, shouted: ‘The kid is perfect!’ And so they signed me.” Luchino Visconti saw in London, where he was directing theatre, In full sun, and called him.

As early as 1995, when he was still active, he expressed his disillusionment with the art that had made him famous. “The cinema is going through a rather difficult time, so I am in standby mode. I don’t feel the need to work. I don’t regret anything. I am very happy. I don’t hold any grudges. I like my life very much. I have already done a large part of my career, so I can wait a little to start the last part: the twilight,” he concluded with a certain melancholy.

Far removed from his moments of glory, his life became more of a part of the People section than of the Culture section. His declared friendship with Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of the far-right party Front National, his defence of the death penalty or the qualification of homosexuality as “against nature”, ended up tarnishing his image. Delon responded in his own way to the accusations of deification in one of his last works, in 2008. In Asterix at the Olympic Games he played a narcissistic Caesar in which he parodied himself.

His last years of life were marred not only by illness, but by quarrels within his family. In the summer of 2023, his three children filed a complaint against his companion, Hiromi Rollin, whom they suspected of abusing weakness. Shortly afterwards, a confrontation between the three of them became evident, accusing each other of manipulating the actor. Alain Delon affair, How this fraternal struggle became known was made public through press releases, courts and television sets.

