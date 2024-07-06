Cancun International Airport is returning to normal activity after the passage of “Beryl”, reported Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR).

The Group reported this Saturday that 573 operations are scheduled at the airport today.

Of the total number of operations, 286 are arrivals, of which 95 are national and 191 are international.

And of the 287 departures scheduled for this Saturday, 90 are domestic and 197 international.

Asur detailed that the airlines with operations scheduled for today are Aeroméxico, Aerus, Air Canada, Air Caraibes, Air Europa, Air Transat, Alaska, Allegiant, American Airlines, Arajet, Avianca, Avianca Costa Rica, British Airways, Condor, Copa, Delta, Edelweiss, Flair Airlines, Frontier, Global, JetBlue, Lan Perú, Magnicharter, Sky Airlines Perú, Southwest, Spirit, Sun Country, Sunwing, Thomson, TUI Airlines Netherland, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines, Viva Aerobús, Volaris, Volaris Costa Rica, West Jet, Wingo, World2Fly.

Among the international destinations with scheduled operations are Amsterdam, Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Bogotá, Boston, Calgary, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Dublin, Istanbul, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Glasgow, Guatemala, Harlingen, Holguín, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Havana, Lima, London, among others.

Among the national destinations with scheduled operations are Chetumal, Chihuahua, Mexico City, Ciudad Juarez, Cozumel, Guadalajara, Leon, Merida, Monterrey, Oaxaca, Puebla, Queretaro, Reynosa, San Luis Potosi, Santa Lucia, Tijuana, Toluca, Torreon, Tuxtla, Veracruz, and Villahermosa.