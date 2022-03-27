Have a bowl of fruit for lunch mid-morning, avoid processed foods such as cookies and sugary juices on birthdays, make cookbooks healthy, studying labels to discover the amount of sugar we consume without knowing it… These are some of the initiatives of a group of 135 educational centers covered by the shared project: THE WAY OF FEET (sic).

These actions join many others in relation to physical activity to establish healthy habits, very necessary according to the latest reports from the World Health Organization (WHO). In the 2021 post, overweight and obesity affected 42.4% of boys and 40.4% of girls aged 6 to 9 in Spain (European average: 29% in boys and 27% in girls). On the other hand, according to the study 2019 Aladdinfrom the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, childhood obesity is twice as frequent in households with lower income and lower educational level of the parents.

Beyond the activity carried out in the area of ​​physical education and regular practice of school sportsevery November 12, International Day Against Childhood Obesity, they organize movement games, jump rope, choreographies, sports practices, dances to the rhythm of Jerusalemaor dances and acrobatics to the sound of a capoeira.

In addition, multiple initiatives are deployed such as zero waste recreations, joining the actions of the collective Teacher for Future Spain, replacement of plastic wrappers and aluminum foil in lunches, with lunch boxes, cloth bags and reusable bottles. Sustainable mobility, inducing care for the environment and physical activity, the use of bicycles, skates, skateboards, walking… Some centers have Repair shops of bicycles, scooters… like the Moñino Bike Self-Service Workshop from the Rodríguez Moñino Secondary School in Badajoz.

Initiatives of the ‘El Camino de PiEFcitos’ project. Carlos Chamorro

The actions are organized around five structural axes: physical activity, healthy eating, sustainable development, promotion of reading and rest from the abusive use of screens.

We find ourselves in moments of uncertainty, lack of humanity, injustices, which require us to recompose our human capacity to be and exist authentically. Schools, aware of this reality, rebel and try to build valuable school cultures, as in this case, the defense of physical activity and health. Well-founded projects are needed that provide security and create community, networks of common intentions and purposes, ethically valuable. The project THE PATH OF FEET Meets these requirements. He has managed to create a network of 384 teachers that work in collaboration, 32,104 students and their families and 135 centers of different educational stages.

The project also includes a set of measures that reconcile learning with a pleasant task. For example, for each bag with batteries or plugs, the students advance two kilometers on an adventurous path that will virtually take them to discover different provinces of the Spanish geography and reach one of the five levels of health (Tourist, Backpacker, Guide of mountain, Mountaineer and Sherpa).

PieFCitos website. Ponferrada. Summary of kilometers accumulated. The Immaculate School of Ponferrada.

A healthy lunch is 100 meters and preparing a balanced recipe five kilometers. Walking every day with their family or group of families add two kilometers and if they walk or bike to the Center, one more. The complete reading of a book, between 15 and 20 kilometers. Use recyclable bags, two. Help a colleague with what he does not understand, five. Respect turns in dialogues and meetings, five kilometers… Individual advances that are registered and reflected, once the different destinations have been reached, in the passport of the group of walkers of the class, who try to get, in addition, the Sherpa t-shirt.

We build the project

In the 2018-19 school year, students at the Cristóbal Colón Public School of Infant and Primary Education from the neighborhood of Villaverde, in Madrid, were preparing to make an image that identifies the College. It should represent the healthy values ​​that are worked on in the area of ​​Physical Education. In this way is born feeta smiling centipede surrounded by the title of the project with the acronym physical education (PE) interspersed.

The image appears in different areas of the playground, the gym… as a poster, Styrofoam figure, incorporated into information sheets, diplomas, recognitions. It is an emblem of the solidarity race that takes place every year in the neighborhood. It represents an ambitious and healthy conception of physical activity, which jumped the walls of the school and became a national reference for promoting healthy lifestyle habits.

Outside school hours and school grounds, students with their families display healthy activities that are registered and with which they also advance in symbolic kilometers. Little by little, step by step, stride by stride, jump by jump, they get closer to each desired destination and, in this way, the group of walkers has access to a Video recording, carried out by the students of the educational center of the destination locality. In each recording, in addition to a brief presentation, reference is made to an indigenous game, a typical healthy recipe, an outstanding athlete from the province, representative monuments, curiosities, myths and legends of the region, popular dances and local festivities.

Passports in ‘el Camino de PiEFcitos’. Carlos Chamorro

Emulating the way of proceeding on the Camino de Santiago, they use a passport on which is stamped provincial, a virtual tour verification stamp. Each teacher-coordinator of the project writes down the actions carried out by their students, related to the five axes of activity, duly accredited with evidence: photos, imagesrecords…

A way of school life that spreads the family. Carlos Chamorro, physical education teacher at the Cristóbal Colón School and promoter of this project, comments: “It is anecdotal, but I have received several emails from families telling me that when they go shopping, their children advise them on the food to choose, they force them to review the tags; They remind them of the need to go to the clean points with the waste of computer equipment, fluorescent lights, medicines… Some families have even begun to carry out physical activity, adding kilometers to get around Spain in a healthy way”.

Imagination, interdisciplinarity, activation, awareness, responsibility, play, camaraderie, inclusion, inquiry… are terms that go well with Physical Education teaching, concerned with educating the body, but also with knowing, thinking, feeling and acting. . This practice requires open up to others and co-build alternative structures and new desires that support the necessary daily work of transforming what has been sentenced as impossible to change. But we don’t stop here, the project PATH OF LITTLE FEET provides many more references for good teaching. We will address them in the next story.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO at Twitter, Facebook and Instagramand subscribe here to our ‘newsletter’.