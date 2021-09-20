Tents with some of the proposals offered by the UMU in a previous edition of MEDNight.

Monday, 20 September 2021, 21:25

Woman in science



Type of activity: Face-to-face. Games, crosswords, workshops and experiments to highlight and honor the role of women in the history of science.

Target audience: Family, primary, secondary, high school.

Duration. 30 minutes.

Sea and pollution



Type of activity: Face-to-face. Through 6 different workshops, it will be revealed how oxidation-reduction processes occur in metals and how it develops in salt water, we will also have an environmental education game.

Target audience: Family, primary, secondary, high school.

Duration: 20 minutes.

Climate and clean energy



Type of activity: Face-to-face. Five exhibitions on energy projects that include robotics, wind energy, solar hydraulics and mechanics, 4 games on the Periodic Table of Energy and renewable energies and a workshop on live measurements of energy production through solar energy equipment applied to the daily life.

Target audience: Family, primary, secondary, high school.

Duration: 20 minutes.

Diet, food, life and health



Type of activity: Face-to-face. Two workshops that show us the characteristics of color and fluorescence of food and beverages and as many workshops and experiments so that visitors can evaluate their state of health, how to prevent obesity and learn more about the foods of the Mediterranean diet such as’ The sweet side of the chemistry’. The physics and chemistry of muffins or ‘Discover how the Mediterranean diet protects us through healthy sweets’.

Target audience: Family, primary, secondary, high school.

Duration. 15 minutes.

Our patience



Multidisciplinary set of activities that include the workshop ‘Are you Murcian or Martian?’ for the recognition of phonetic characteristics of Murcian or Mathematics for awake people that shows us the mathematics of daily life.

From the physiognomy to the emoticon



Workshop that teaches to identify the evolution of gestures, feelings and passions from the artistic theories of the 16th and 17th centuries to current emoticons.

What do we eat today?



Workshop to learn about archaeological materials related to the storage, preparation and consumption of food in the Arrixaca de Murcia suburb (San Esteban archaeological site).

History and Heritage



Type of activity: Face-to-face. This year there is more participation from these areas because Murcia is their standard-bearer within the MedNight project. In this area, attendees can participate in an escape room and learn history through video games.

Target audience: Family, primary, secondary, high school.

Duration. 20 minutes.

Geology and diversity



Type of activity: Face-to-face. Life in extreme conditions. Mediterranean mesocosmos. Workshop on measurements of environmental parameters and observation of characteristic species in recreations of different environments with extreme conditions in the Mediterranean area.

Target audience: Family, primary, secondary, high school.

Duration. 30 minutes.