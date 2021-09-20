3D printing workshop



Type of activity: Face-to-face. This workshop will show attendees how to make their own swords from recycled plastics using 3D printing technology. Attendees will learn the different phases of the process for the transformation of plastic waste: – Obtaining pellets from PETG plastic elements (bottle caps) – Extrusion in filament compatible with 3D printers – Design and 3D modeling of swords by means of CAD software.- Manufacture of swords using a 3D printer.

Target audience: All audiences.

Duration. 20 minutes.

Place. UPCT facilities (September 23).

VR Cinema Experience



Type of activity: Through an App.Participants will be able to learn about Virtual Reality technology enjoying an immersive experience in the new VR Cinema format, which will completely immerse them in films of diverse themes, placing the viewer in the middle of the action. To enjoy the activity, all you have to do is use an app, designed by researchers Paqui Rosique and Marta Martínez, from the UPCT School of Telecommunications, and some virtual reality glasses.

Target audience: family, primary, secondary, high school.

Duration. 20 minutes.

Recreation of historical monuments



Type of activity: Face-to-face. The members of the UPCT Makers association will try to demonstrate and explain the usefulness of 3D scanning in various fields and modalities, applying it in this case to the reconstruction of historical monuments in reference to the Carthaginian and Roman festivity. Also including its physical visualization through additive manufacturing with various technologies (3D printing).

Target audience: secondary, high school. .

Duration. 60 minutes.

Place. Torres Park (September 21)

Three-dimensional experiences



Type of activity: Face-to-face. Workshop of three-dimensional experiences, carried out through a Tablet and with special glasses for 3D visualization. The activity is carried out through an application developed by the Faculty of Optics of the University of Alicante. It contains numerous images that create an interesting three-dimensional experience for children or adolescents.

Target audience: family, primary, secondary, high school.

Duration. 60 minutes.

Place. Torres Park (September 21)

Surfing for Science



Type of activity: Face-to-face. Project that aims to evaluate contamination by microplastics in the coastal area, with the collaboration of citizens who collect scientific samples while doing paddle surfing. The final objective is twofold: on the one hand, it is intended to determine the abundance and characteristics of microplastics in order to find solutions and, on the other hand, to increase the scientific culture of society in relation to plastic pollution.

Target audience: family, primary, secondary, high school.

Duration. 60 minutes.

Place. Cabo de Palos and La Manga (September 23 and 24).

Constructions of Ancient Rome



Type of activity: Face-to-face. A workshop where students can feel like builders of ancient Rome. The idea is to reproduce stone construction systems based on the geometric breakdown, such as arches, vaults and life-size factories with previously designed voussoirs carved in a light material. Participants will be able to see for themselves the ability of these structures to play with geometry in space and solve construction problems. Once finished, they can go under them or load them to check their stability. For the little ones, a series of scale building sets are proposed that represent a first approach to the structures.

Public: family, primary, secondary, high school.

Duration. 60 minutes.

Place. Torres Park (September 24).